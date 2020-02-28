BBMP to rename its schools, colleges after Kempegowda

Schools and colleges run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be named after Kempegowda — the founding father of Bengaluru.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Manjula N Swamy, chairperson of BBMP’s standing committee on education, said the BBMP has been conducting special coaching classes and Sunday classes aimed at ensuring better results in SSLC and PUC in all its schools and colleges.

“All students attending Sunday classes are served refreshments by Iskcon,” she said. The committee has also directed all schools to organise school trips only in December and the annual day celebrations in January every year.

Commenting on the falling enrolment in the BBMP schools, Manjula said: “Earlier, there used to be 204 schools and colleges with 50,000 students. But, today, they have come down to 159, with only 17,500 students, owing to the lack of modern teaching methods. We hope to increase the enrolment to 30,000 students by this year.”