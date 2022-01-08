BBMP to reserve 10,000 beds in private hospitals for Covid patients by Jan 16

The surge in Covid cases has prompted the BBMP to reserve 10,000 private hospital beds by January 16 to ensure free treatment for patients. The civic body has also streamlined the bed-blocking system.

According to the new system, a mobile triaging unit (MTU) will visit the residence of a patient seeking the bed facility to assess if he or she actually requires hospitalisation. The arrangement has been made to prevent patients from swamping hospitals.

Patients must first call 1533 or zonal helpline numbers. After tele-triaging, the BBMP will decide about sending the MTU to their house to determine if they can be treated at home or at step-down hospitals. Each ward has two MTUs with staff and an ambulance.

Officials said the toll-free number 1533 will be activated in two or three days.

“Even if we record about 10,000 cases a day, patients actually requiring hospitalisation maybe 300 or 400. Our MTUs are capable of handling this load.”

“In case of the number surges, we will introduce physical triaging,” said a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) official.

In the BBMP limits, officials carry out 60,000 Covid tests a day. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the daily hospital admission rate has jumped from 20 to 60.

“Most cases are asymptomatic and they can recover at home,” Gupta told reporters.

Besides private facilities, four large government hospitals like CV Raman Nagar General, KC General, Jayanagar, and Bowring have also been declared Covid hospitals. Gupta said the BBMP will ask hospitals with more than 100 beds to open a helpdesk.

The state government’s order said private hospitals and private medical colleges have been asked to reserve 30% in ICU, ICU with ventilators, oxygenated and general beds for Covid-19 treatment.

Accessing bed facility

~ Patients should call 1533 and give details

~ Mobile triaging units will be despatched to patients’ residence

~ Bed to be allotted based on the triaging team’s assessment

