BBMP to set up experts' team to audit Covid-19 deaths in Bengaluru

Cracking the Covid-19 death riddle in Bengaluru, which is touching new heights with every passing day, the government has instructed the civic body to set up an experts’ committee to audit Covid-19 deaths in the city and find out the exact reason for these deaths.

As on August 4, the city reported 1,134 Covid-19 deaths, including 30 fatalities on Tuesday alone.

Though the government has already constituted a Covid-19 death audit committee headed by the vice-chancellor of RGUHS, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan directed BBMP commissioner to set up yet another committee to look into the death cases only in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, DH published a detailed report on the rising number of deaths in both private and government hospitals.

The Victoria Hospital has reported the highest number of deaths with 123 patients dying in the past 4.5 months followed by the St Johns’ Hospital with 99 deaths and MS Ramaiah Hospital with 81 deaths. Acknowledging that both the public and private hospitals have been reporting alarming numbers of deaths, Narayan said: “We must constantly monitor to find out whether the treatment at both private and government hospitals is given as per the rules.”

The committee must find out reasons for the rise in deaths. It must also find out whether a delay in treatment led to these deaths, or if there had been any lapses in the treatment line at the hospital, he said.

“Based on the analysis, we shall aim to bring down the death rate to zero and correct the lapses if any,” the minister explained.