BBMP to set up helpdesk in every ward to aid 'Gruha Lakshmi' registrations

To make the process of applying for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme easier, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will set up a helpdesk in every ward.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday appointed Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Lakshmi Devi as the nodal officer to ensure BBMP works in coordination with the Department of Women and Child Development.

“We should ensure that every eligible beneficiary in the BBMP limits applies for the scheme. The zonal officials should work towards it,” he said.

He added that dedicated staff should be deployed to help in the registration process at every ward, and they should be trained to help the beneficiaries.

Girinath also directed the officials to provide enough advertisement for the scheme so that all those who are eligible come forward and apply for the same.

“Collect the videos that the department is using to promote the scheme among people and display them in densely populated areas and slums to ensure that every citizen knows about the scheme,” he said.

The details of the helpdesk and the location where the applications are received will be put up on the BBMP website.