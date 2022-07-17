BBMP to slap Rs 1L fine on plot owners failing to clear garbage

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to impose fines up to Rs 1 lakh on the owners of vacant sites in RR Nagar, if they fail to clear garbage mounds and debris dumped in their plots.

This comes in the wake of several citizens repeatedly complaining that vacant plots are turning into garbage dump yards.

According to an order issued by the joint commissioner, RR Nagar, failing to maintain cleanliness at vacant plots is a violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and is a punishable offence.

“The different types of waste should be disposed of in a specific manner as described in the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Any violation of the SWM rules is a punishable offence under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986,” the order said.