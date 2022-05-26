BBMP to submit delimitation report to govt in 2 days

The delimitation committee, constituted to fix boundaries for the 243 wards in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, is expected to submit its report to the state government in two days.

Tushar Girinath, BBMP Chief Commissioner and chairman of the committee, said the draft delimitation report would be made public once it gets the government’s approval.

“We have divided the wards based on the 2011 Census. The average population in each ward will be about 35,000,” Girinath told reporters. “No ward has been brought under two constituencies to avoid administrative problems.”

The Supreme Court, he said, has given eight weeks’ time to complete the delimitation exercise and the reservation list.

“We have seven weeks to go. The delimitation report would be published for a period of two weeks, inviting comments and objections. One more week is needed to finalise the report,” he said.

The BBMP has also prepared a report studying the caste of councillors who have been elected since 1992. The BBMP has submitted the report to the commission, which was constituted by the government to look into the political reservation for other backward classes (OBC).

No increase in zones

The number of BBMP zones will remain the same. “We have not touched the subject of increasing the zones although there is a need to rationalise the zones. Zones such as East, West and South are large while Dasarahalli and Yelahanka zones are small,” Girinath said.