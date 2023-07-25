BBMP to upkeep all major roads; citizen supervision is key

If you happen to notice debris dumped along the arterial and sub-arterial roads or the footpath slabs are broken, do not hesitate to raise complaints with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The civic body is planning to bring all major roads under the annual maintenance contract (AMC), meaning the upkeep of 1,344 km of road will be outsourced to private firms.

Of the total length, officials said 799 km of major roads have been brought under the AMC programme where the BBMP plans to pay Rs 2.3 lakh per kilometre a year towards maintenance. The remaining 545 km of roads are either under construction or fall within the ambit of the defect liability period (DLP).

Under the annual maintenance contract, the private firm is expected to ensure the roads are free from debris, the drains are free from blockages and the footpaths are walkable. The firm is also responsible for fixing the kerb stones and clearing the vegetation. The project is being handled by the executive engineers of BBMP’s road infrastructure division.

Overall, the civic body has set aside Rs 20 crore for the project. Filling up of potholes is, however, not part of the contract.

Engineers involved in the project say the AMC is more of a backup whenever there is any emergency work needed to be done on major roads. “At the moment, the ward engineers have tractors and gangmen to take up any work in the wards. The engineers in charge of major roads do not have immediate access to men or machinery. This project comes in handy,” he said.

To ensure the same tractors meant for ward works are not used for the major roads, the officials said the tender has prescribed the use of tipper lorries for the maintenance of arterial and sub-arterial roads.

Clement Jayakumar, who is an active member of the Mahadevapura Task Force, said the AMC model is good and hoped all roads, including ward roads would be brought under this scheme in the future. “Silt and debris accumulate on the edges of the road and this has been causing problems to motorists,” he said, adding there is a risk of poor implementation. He suggested the BBMP puts up boards, displaying the contact details of the engineer and the firm in-charge of road upkeep in every stretch.

Making the list available, he said, creates checks and balances. After ensuring that, the BBMP must come up with a scheme to maintain all roads on a regular basis, Jayakumar said.