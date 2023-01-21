BBMP tweaks govt orders on engineers' transfer

Departments, such as Technical Vigilance, Quality Control and Optical Fibre Cable, appear to be the least sought-after verticals in the BBMP as executive engineers posted to these departments have got their orders changed possibly by using some “powerful” reference.

On December 28, the Urban Development department (UDD) promoted and transferred 17 assistant executive engineers of the BBMP as executive engineers with a monthly pay scale of

Rs 67,550 to Rs 1,04,600.

Of the 17, five engineers were clearly not happy with their new postings as the final order — issued by Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath — has been tweaked, a second such case in recent times. The revision of the order is also a sign that UDD ordered the transfers without consulting the BBMP. In the revised order, Anusha A M, who was posted in the Technical Vigilance Cell (TVC), has moved to the projects cell in the RR Nagar zone. Rashmi N has moved to TVC from the OFC.