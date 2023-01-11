BBMP unveils plans to develop parks in SWD buffer zones

In its bid to develop more public spaces, the BBMP has revealed plans to create parks in the buffer zones of stormwater drains (SWDs).

“There is a shortage of public spaces and we, therefore, want to utilise every inch of land. Wherever we have recovered the encroached buffer area of SWDs, we want to develop recreational spots for the public, provided sewage flow to the drain is controlled,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the infrastructure in the South Zone, Girinath added that the civic body is also working towards beautifying the area below the flyovers to provide seating and recreational facilities.

Pointing to the poor condition of the footpaths in the zone, Girinath directed the officials to clear the encroachments.

“While the roads and parks are well maintained, many of the footpaths in the area are encroached upon and I have asked the officials to clear them. A few footpaths also need repairs and works will be taken up soon,” he said.

The BBMP chief also asked the zonal officials to take up work on pruning dangerous trees and to provide better streetlights in the area.