BBMP ward delimitation to happen by January

Three months after the expiry of the earlier deadline, the state government on Saturday extended the time given to the delimitation committee to redraw the boundaries of wards under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The committee now has time until January to complete its task of creating 243 wards.

In its order, the government noted that Bengaluru was the worst-affected city in Karnataka by the pandemic and authorities were involved in Covid-related works, including enforcing the lockdown and similar restrictions.

Keeping the pandemic in mind, the government has decided to extend the committee’s duration by six months. But given that the committee’s duration ended in July, it has now got only three months to complete the delimitation of wards.

The committee was formed on January 29 and held its only meeting on July 17. While the BBMP chief commissioner is the chairman of the committee, Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) commissioner and BBMP special commissioner (revenue) are its members.