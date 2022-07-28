BBMP ward engineers to visit construction sites

The officers and the engineers are expected to upload the BPL along with GPS coordinates and photographs on the BBMP website

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 28 2022, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 01:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

In a circular issued on July 21, the BBMP has made it mandatory for the town planning department and the ward engineers to visit the site when the property owner fixes the Building Plinth Line (BPL). Spot inspection has been made compulsory following the High Court order.

The officers and the engineers are also expected to upload the BPL along with GPS coordinates and photographs on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) website.

The civic body had submitted these new guidelines to the High Court last week. As per the circular, officers who do not visit the sites, will face penal action as per the BBMP Act, 2020.

As per the new guidelines, revenue officers have also been vested with powers to identify illegal buildings because they are involved in assessing the property tax slab. A provision has been made on BBMP’s internal portal to share the plan sanction with the revenue officers, revenue inspectors and assessors.

BBMP
Bengaluru
Construction

