BBMP warns firms against denying leave for voting

DHNS
Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2023, 04:11 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 08:02 ist
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) warned of strict legal action against private organisations and IT companies refusing to grant paid holiday to voters on Wednesday.

The civic body issued a notice after it received complaints that some firms had not declared a holiday. 

The BBMP has requested employees to dial 1950 (toll free number) if any firm is not granting a paid holiday. “Strict legal action will be initiated against organisations that violate this rule, which is as per the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and other relevant laws,” the BBMP said.

The grant of paid holiday applies to every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment and is entitled to vote. 

 

