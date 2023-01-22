BBMP cancels OC to Thanisandra apartment complex

BBMP withdraws occupancy certificate to Thanisandra apartment complex

BBMP officials said that the developers can reapply for the OC once they have all the clearances in place

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2023, 00:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 06:03 ist
BBMP. Credit: DH Photo

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has withdrawn the occupancy certificate (OC) issued to an apartment complex in Thanisandra. The apartment complex is said to be developed by Sobha Limited. 

According to a notice issued by the Joint Director of Town Planning (North), the civic body had issued an Occupancy certificate to the apartment complex based on the clearance certificate and documents submitted by them in 2016 and 2018.

However, the BBMP had written to the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency services (KSFES) to determine the genuineness of the ‘No Objection’ certificates submitted by the developers.

“The KSFES has written to the civic body that the certificates submitted by the developers were not issued by them,” the notice read.

“The occupancy certificate (OC) can be cancelled if it is learnt that the owners have submitted any false information or misrepresentation of facts. The OC was withdrawn on this basis,” a senior BBMP official said.

Meanwhile, the representatives from the Sobha Limited told DH that the residents need not panic.

“The notice will not affect any residents. We have complied with all regulations and will be taking appropriate remedial actions,” a senior official from the company said.

BBMP officials, however, said that the developers can reapply for the OC once they have all the clearances in place.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Thanisandra
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Zelenskyy honours those killed in helicopter crash

Zelenskyy honours those killed in helicopter crash

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

 