BBMP withdraws occupancy certificate to Thanisandra apartment complex

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has withdrawn the occupancy certificate (OC) issued to an apartment complex in Thanisandra. The apartment complex is said to be developed by Sobha Limited.

According to a notice issued by the Joint Director of Town Planning (North), the civic body had issued an Occupancy certificate to the apartment complex based on the clearance certificate and documents submitted by them in 2016 and 2018.

However, the BBMP had written to the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency services (KSFES) to determine the genuineness of the ‘No Objection’ certificates submitted by the developers.

“The KSFES has written to the civic body that the certificates submitted by the developers were not issued by them,” the notice read.

“The occupancy certificate (OC) can be cancelled if it is learnt that the owners have submitted any false information or misrepresentation of facts. The OC was withdrawn on this basis,” a senior BBMP official said.

Meanwhile, the representatives from the Sobha Limited told DH that the residents need not panic.

“The notice will not affect any residents. We have complied with all regulations and will be taking appropriate remedial actions,” a senior official from the company said.

BBMP officials, however, said that the developers can reapply for the OC once they have all the clearances in place.