BBMP workers go on half-day strike

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 10 2023, 02:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 03:53 ist

A large number of employees of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) did not report to work for half a day, temporarily affecting some civic services, on Thursday.  

The BBMP Officers and Employees Welfare Association declared that all 198 offices were shut until 1 pm on Thursday in support of the protest.

Association president Amrut Raj said they withdrew the protest later in the day following BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath’s assurance to address their demands. "The employees and the officers reported to work by afternoon," he said.

The association has made several demands, including reinstating six suspended revenue officers in the Chilume Trust. They have also requested a health card for lower-run employees and the filling of vacant posts.

