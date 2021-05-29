BBMP working on plan to reduce Covid-19 numbers in Bengaluru

As fresh Covid-19 cases drop gradually after the lockdown, the BBMP is working on an action plan to further reduce the numbers.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Friday that officials are working on a plan to scale down the caseload in all the zones.

"The daily infection may have come down due to the extension of the lockdown. Based on the experts' committee recommendation, the state government will decide whether to extend the lockdown further.

"Besides these recommendations, we are discussing other possibilities (measures) adopted at our level to achieve the best results in the management of pandemic," Gupta told media persons.

Clarifying that the civic body did not force any citizen to undergo Covid-19 testing, Gupta said, “We have been widely conducting tests wherever the cases are high. More the tests, more will be the clarity on the rate of infection among the public."

He said about 25.73 lakh people have been vaccinated from January 16 till now.

"Every day about 25,000 people belonging to the above 45 age group and frontline workers aged between 18 to 44 are being vaccinated,” Gupta said.

“Those aged above 45 can walk into any primary healthcare centre (PHC) and get jabbed. However, for the 20 priority group workforce, we are holding special vaccination camps to inoculate them,” he added.

Legal action against pvt hospitals

Gupta promised legal action against private hospitals that may charge exorbitantly for vaccination.

"If any citizen files a complaint, we will definitely initiate action against such hospitals," he said.