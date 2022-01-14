BBMP's fresh advisory to RWAs: Refrain from using common spaces in apartments

In the wake of the spike in Covid cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Thursday issued a fresh advisory to large apartments and housing societies, asking them to refrain from using common congregational areas.

In the advisory to the Residents Welfare Associations, the BBMP has discouraged the use of gymnasiums, sports facilities, and swimming pools, besides directing the RWAs to limit courier, food and e-commerce delivery agents till the main gate.

“Any congregational activities must be avoided in large housing societies and apartment complexes as per the Covid protocol issued by the state government.

"It would be ideal to limit vendors, and courier and other delivery services to the main gate to ensure reduced usage of common area spaces," the circular read.

While the use of the clubhouse for events or gatherings has been allowed with a limited capacity of 50 members, the civic body has suggested that it to be used only under unavoidable circumstances.

Every RWA has been asked to appoint one single point of contact who will communicate with the BBMP on any developments.

That apart, general Covid protocol, including regular sanitisation, scanning of visitors, and adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), have been suggested.

The BBMP has also clearly chalked out the conditions for apartments complexes to be declared as containment zones and suggested that all the households in the containment zone get tested and mandated tests for those experiencing any kind of

symptoms.

RWAs have been directed to work towards improving the vaccination coverage and cooperate with the health authorities with regard to regular testing, vaccination, containment, and other Covid-related activities.

BoX

Classification of containment zones in apartments

Three cases in a floor: Particular floor along with one floor above and below/entire apartment (in case of small apartments)

10 cases in a tower: Complete tower

50 cases: Complete apartment complex, if there are 50-100 households

>100 cases: Complete apartment complex, if there are over 100 households