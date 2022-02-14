BBMP's in-house waste processing: 'Futuristic but unworkable idea'

The BBMP’s plan to mandate in-house waste processing in large residential buildings has evoked a mixed response from citizens and apartments’ associations.

While some said in-house waste processing would be difficult to implement given the size of apartments, space constraints and a lack of know-how, others suggested that the BBMP hand-hold apartments for effective implementation of the plan.

Speaking at a ‘Clean Bengaluru’ webinar organised by DH and PV on Friday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Sarfaraz Khan announced that the civic body would soon bring rules to mandate in-house waste processing centres in large buildings.

Vikram Rai, General Secretary, Bangalore Apartment Federation, called the idea “futuristic” but said the BBMP must consult the stakeholders and guide them on the technology to be used, the best practices and other related aspects.

“Many apartment complexes have tried composting in the past and failed because they weren’t sure which technology was best suited,” he explained.

An apartment resident said space constraints and the odour from in-house processing of waste could cause other problems. “We tried composting on our apartment premises a few years ago but didn’t succeed because the waste has to be processed for a long period before we obtain pure compost,” said Subash Shetty, who lives in an apartment complex at Nagasandra in northern Bengaluru. “Then, many residents complained about the foul smell and flies.”

According to Shetty, processing plants come with a lot of responsibility and are difficult to run.

Rai asked the BBMP to increase the number of empanelled waste collectors or open the market to private players. “At present, there are just three empanelled bulk waste collectors for the entire city. And they do not have enough capacity to process,” he said. The BBMP should instead clamp down on unauthorised garbage collectors that dump waste in public places, he added.

