BBMP's sudden zone-fixing drive may give residents a tax jolt

A large number of properties may see a sudden and sharp increase in their tax rates. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has embarked on "correcting” zonal classification of properties by verifying all 23,000 streets across the city.

Resident groups, however, wonder why such an important exercise is being undertaken without keeping citizens in the loop.

According to BBMP’s circular, assistant revenue officers (AROs) have been tasked with verifying streets in line with the gazette notification of 2008 and 2016 by physical verification. To prevent malpractice and loss to the civic body, BBMP has warned of disciplinary action if the wrong information is updated on the system.

"Around 10% of the classification had errors preventing us from locking the zone on the tax portal. We are correcting this. Some properties may move to an upgraded zone in the process,” the official said.

Classifying a street under a zone is tricky. A few AROs told DH said the Stamps and Registration department does not notify guidance value for every street. “A layout comprises many roads. It is difficult to arrive at the right zone,” an official said.

The BBMP has begun the exercise all of a sudden after coming under pressure to fix a loophole in its online tax platform. Owners who have already paid taxes may face trouble if their building comes under a “wrong” zone as happened to 70,000 properties that were penalised.

Kathyayini Chamaraj, the executive trustee of CIVIC Bengaluru, said, “This should have been done after providing information. BBMP cannot surreptitiously lock the property tax software.” Dr Deepak R L, Special Commissioner (Revenue) did not respond to calls.

