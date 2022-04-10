BCU introduces khadi ceremonial dress

The first-ever convocation of Bengaluru City University (BCU) is going desi with the varsity introducing khadi for ceremonial dresses.

The university has proposed khadi ceremonial dresses in the statute and the same was approved by the Governor and Chancellor. Along with ceremonial dresses, even the candidates receiving their degree have been asked to be present in white-and-white handloom clothes.

This khadi ceremonial dress will be for faculty members, academic council and syndicate members and the other office-bearers of the university. "As it is the new university we had to design our ceremonial dress and proposed khadi. The governor has approved the same," said Vice-Chancellor Prof Lingaraja Gandhi.

With this, the faculty of arts is wearing green, Science and technology golden, Law faculty wearing violet and Education blue. "We have coordinated with the handloom industries to stitch the ceremonial attire," added the vice-chancellor.

It may be recalled that even the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed the varsities across the nation to go for khadi attire during convocations.

This has been implemented by several other universities in the state including the University of Mysore.

The convocation will be held on April 11 at the Jnana Jyothi auditorium. Former chairman of ISRO Dr K Kasturirangan will deliver the convocation address.

