BCU postpones exams

The exams for MBA will be held on November 2 and BEd on November 6.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 30 2021, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 06:50 ist
The Bengaluru City University (BCU) has postponed the BEd and MBA examinations scheduled to be held on October 30. The exams for MBA will be held on November 2 and BEd on November 6. 

