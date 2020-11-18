BCU puts off groundbreaking ceremony after syndicate protest

Bengaluru Central University (BCU) has postponed Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony for campus developmental works, for which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was invited as the chief guest.
On Tuesday, the university called an emergency meeting and passed a resolution to postpone the event. This followed protests from several members of the syndicate, who questioned the vice-chancellor’s decision to hold the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of teaching and sports complexes and the renovation of historical buildings on the Central College campus at a cost of Rs 155 crore through a government agency without obtaining the syndicate's approval.
The university had made all arrangements at the Central College cricket ground and even distributed invitation cards.
Karan Kumar, a senior syndicate member, said the meeting resolved to rectify the lapses by BCU before starting the construction and postpone the groundbreaking ceremony.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s
What is it like to take part in a Covid vaccine trial?
'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'
Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK
Building blocks of life can form long before stars
Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch
A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19
Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn
The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo