BCU puts off groundbreaking ceremony after syndicate protest

Bengaluru Central University (BCU) has postponed Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony for campus developmental works, for which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was invited as the chief guest.

On Tuesday, the university called an emergency meeting and passed a resolution to postpone the event. This followed protests from several members of the syndicate, who questioned the vice-chancellor’s decision to hold the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of teaching and sports complexes and the renovation of historical buildings on the Central College campus at a cost of Rs 155 crore through a government agency without obtaining the syndicate's approval.

The university had made all arrangements at the Central College cricket ground and even distributed invitation cards.

Karan Kumar, a senior syndicate member, said the meeting resolved to rectify the lapses by BCU before starting the construction and postpone the groundbreaking ceremony.