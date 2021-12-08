BCU releases syllabus at the fag end of mandatory course

Colleges affiliated with Bengaluru Central University (BCU) have received a new syllabus for the Digital Fluency subject just when they were close to completing the course for first-year undergraduate students.

Colleges have been using the syllabus issued earlier by the Board of Studies (BoS) under the New Education Policy (NEP) and some have almost completed the syllabus. Students have just over two months to take their semester exams in February.

“Now, the varsity has sent the syllabus drafted by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom),” said Prof Bhaskar, president, Federation of University College Teachers’ Association Karnataka.

Faculty members were earlier told that the course would carry 50 marks, while now it has been increased to 100 marks. “How can the university or department expect colleges to complete the syllabus in two months, and how can they expect students to prepare in a short time,” asked the principal of a college in Bengaluru.

The state higher education department has introduced Digital Fluency as one of the mandatory subjects under the NEP this academic year. As explained by the Karnataka State Higher Education Council, the department has tied up with Nasscom for the content and modules.

“We didn’t circulate syllabus for this subject, and we don’t know what the colleges have taught,” BCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Lingaraja Gandhi. “Nasscom held an orientation programme on Monday to clarify the subject to faculty members. We’ll convene one more meeting on December 10 and clarify to colleges (about the subject).”

Such conflicting and frequent guidelines from varsities on NEP have left the colleges in confusion.

