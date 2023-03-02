BDA postpones Rs 675-crore tender

Confident of securing the approval of the Pre-Tender Scrutiny Committee, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has postponed the calendar of events mentioned in its February 23 tender for carrying out electrical works costing Rs 675 crore.

The project is part of the formation of the Shivaram Karanth Layout situated in the northern part of Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, the BDA issued a corrigendum stating that the calendar of events for works (BDA/2022-23/SS/WORK-Indent) has been postponed for “administrative reasons”.

The announcement comes days after DH published a report about the BDA floating the Rs 675-crore tender without getting the mandatory approval of the Pre-Tender Scrutiny Committee headed by Justice Rathnakala. The committee was set up to review the tender conditions for works that exceed Rs 50 crore.

Even though the Justice A V Chandrashekar committee was formed to supervise the formation of the layout, the tender pertaining to Rs 675 crore was not approved by the committee before it was published, sources said.

Also, BDA had not mentioned the contract value of the tender, making it difficult for bidders to understand the value of the work.