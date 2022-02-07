BDA reclaims 25 acres of parked land from encroachers

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) says it has reclaimed 25 acres and six guntas upon which private shops and sheds had come illegally.

The land parcels were meant to be developed into parks in BDA housing layouts near Kudlu and Singasandra, the agency said.

"The land was given to the Aircraft Employees' Housing Society. In these layouts, parcels of land were reserved for developing 39 parks," it said.

Sixteen of the 39 properties have been handed over to the BBMP while encroachments were removed from 18 others. The land will soon be handed over to the BBMP to develop parks, the BDA said.

BDA Chairperson S R Vishwanath said: "We will crack down on encroachers of BDA land. They better remove these structures themselves or face legal action."