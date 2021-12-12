BDA services to be included in Janasevaka programme

Services related to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will be included in the Janasevaka programme, introduced on November 1, to deliver government services to people’s doorsteps.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said the programme currently has 79 citizen services. He said he will discuss bringing BDA services under the programme with the Chief Minister.

“Handbooks will be distributed as part of the programme to all the seven wards of the constituency. The booklet has the list of 79 citizen services belonging to nine departments, contact numbers of officials and janasevaks needed to be contacted to avail the services,

government fee prescribed for the service, and the janasevak fee charged. It also informs citizens about the time taken to deliver the corresponding service”, Narayan explained.

The programme ensures that the official concerned comes to the citizen’s doorstep to deliver the service to eliminate middlemen. The prescribed fee is also remitted by digital payment system to maintain transparency. Services will also be delivered in a span of one to 20 days, the minister added.