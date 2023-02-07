BDA's 31 engineers, 7 surveyors under scanner in site scam

Thirty-one engineers and seven surveyors of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) are in trouble for converting over a dozen civic amenity (CA) sites of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout into residential plots.

The internal report – prepared by a private agency responsible for mapping the layout – has attributed “pressure” from certain engineers and brokers for changing the approved plan.

The illegal conversion cost the BDA “several hundred crores”, according to insiders.

Once a certain extent of the layout is notified as a CA site, park or playground, the engineers do not have the power to change the plan without the BDA issuing a public notice.

As per the initial findings, the BDA illegally converted at least 12 civic amenities (CA) sites into residential plots in violation of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act (KTPP) and the Supreme Court’s recent order.

Other than the CA sites, engineers have also converted around 180 acres of land – located next to a 100 feet and a 80 feet wide road – into residential sites. These prime properties were originally earmarked for commercial development.

Speaking to DH, BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath said he has recommended a thorough investigation into the scam by lodging an FIR against the engineers and surveyors.

“Residential layouts have been formed in places that were meant to be CA sites. Even the property that was notified for vertical commercial development has been turned into sites. The plots formed in these properties have been allotted to farmers as a compensation. This is illegal,” he said.

He said the allottees will face legal consequences while approaching the authorities for building sanction plan approvals or occupancy certificates. “The only remedy is to earmark CA sites in different places as a compensatory measure,” Vishwanath said.

The irregularity first came to light in December 2019 when Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Open Forum registered a complaint with the BDA, citing numerous changes in the approved map and ground realities. With brokers approaching ministers and MLAs, no action has been taken so far.

BDA Commissioner G Kumar Naik told DH that the matter would be referred to the investigating authority based on a report from the BDA's engineering section.