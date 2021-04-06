BDA's revamped online portal sees record booking of flats in a week

The revamped portal of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has seen a positive result as it registered record sale of flats with 40 bookings in less than a week.

The online portal https://housing.bdabangalore. org was available since January, but the portal became completely operational and user-friendly only recently. The bookings have been received for flats at various locations including Kommaghatta, Kanminike, Doddabanahalli, Valagerahalli and Malagala.

Giving details of the sales, BDA Chairperson S R Vishwanath said, "Receiving 40 bookings in less than a week is not a simple task. We have let investors see for themselves the quality of flats and other details on the website along with videos of how they look from inside. We have also uploaded the actual locations by geo-tagging them on Google maps. I am confident that we will be able to sell the remaining flats as well."

Sources in BDA revealed to DH that BDA has also taken up works to improve the facilities provided at these apartment complexes. "We are now planning to provide gymnasium facilities, install solar panels in all blocks and form the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs)," a senior engineer said.

H R Mahadev, Commissioner, BDA said, "Besides these upgraded facilities, we have also simplified the process of buying flats. People can now book BDA flats just like booking bus tickets online. This has attracted more people."

Previously, the BDA had adopted a 'Lottery System' to allot the flats. However, this had failed to get the desired results as customers were not sure of getting the flats of their choice.

For almost four years, the BDA is allowing direct allocation of flats and has set up a help desk. Even with this, there had not been a great response owing to the non-availability of basic amenities such as water, electricity, lifts, and parking. BDA had also been inactive in promoting its flats on par with private players in the industry.