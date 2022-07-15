'Before situation goes out of hand': Karnataka govt mulls fine for not wearing masks

In light of the increasing Covid-19 cases, the state government is contemplating slapping fines for not wearing masks in public places in the city.

Addressing the media, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that he strongly felt the need to make masks mandatory in Bengaluru, which still records the maximum number of cases in the state.

“Till now, there were no fines, but now we may have to think about imposing fines before the situation gets out of hand. We will discuss this with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.”

He said that Covid-19 is a new disease and experts are still studying its causes and effects. He urged people to remain cautious and wear masks.

“We should be considering all precautionary measures rather than thinking about it after getting affected by the virus,” he added.

However, DH learnt from sources in the health department that fines may not be enforced, but strict enforcement through awareness programmes will continue.

“However, with regard to imposing fines, we are still awaiting directions,” the official told DH.

Karnataka reported 1,231 fresh Covid cases and zero fatality on Thursday, while the previous day recorded 891 infections and one death.