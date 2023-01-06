Bengalruur: Four-member gang assaults home-alone woman, makes away with jewellery, cash

Four criminals robbed gold jewellery and cash estimated at Rs 7.6 lakh from Srilakshmi K S, 57, after assaulting and tying her up in Kumaraswamy Layout on Tuesday.

Srilakshmi lives on the first floor of a three-storey building in Kumaraswamy Layout Stage 2.

Her daughter Dr Vaishnavi Suresh filed a complaint with the Kumaraswamy Layout police stating that Srilakshmi was alone at home when the gang robbed her.

Dr Vaishnavi, who runs a clinic in the same area, got to know about the incident at 5.58 pm. Upon returning home, she found Srilakshmi with her mouth gagged and hands bound with tape.

Srilakshmi told her daughter that four people had knocked on the door claiming to be from a courier service. When she opened the door, they forced their way inside, assaulted her, gagged her mouth, and bound her hands.

The perpetrators then searched the home and stole 85 grams of gold jewellery worth around Rs 4 lakh, Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, and a mobile phone.

After the perpetrators left, Srilakshmi managed to crawl to another room, where she had stashed another phone and called her daughter.

Dr Vaishnavi left for the clinic at 5 pm on the day of the incident. Every day, she leaves for the clinic between 10.30 am and 1 pm and 5 pm and 9 pm. Srilakshmi’s son was also not at home at the time of the incident.

The police are currently investigating the case.

They are believed to have known Srilakshmi’s family and waited for Dr Vaishnavi to leave home to commit the robbery. Dr Vaishnavi, who is pregnant, came to be with her mother a month ago.