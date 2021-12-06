Bengalureans, keep your masks on! Marshals to keep an eye out

Bengalureans, keep your masks on!

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 06 2021, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 00:51 ist
BBMP marshals impose fines on people not wearing face masks near KR Market on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

The BBMP has made two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for those who want to visit malls, shopping complexes and cinema halls.

In an order issued on Sunday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) directed owners and managers of commercial establishments to assign staff to screen and verify the vaccination certificates of all customers and ensure only those double vaccinated are allowed to enter the premises. 

As per the Palike order, customers and staffers have to wear a mask and follow social-distancing norms at all times. 

BBMP marshals and health officials plan to undertake surprise visits to establishments to check violations.

“If any violation is noted, strict action shall be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other relevant legal provisions,” stated the order issued by the Chief Health Officer (Public Health), BBMP.

