Bengalurians battle disrupted water supply in North, East parts of city   

Water supply disruptions in certain areas of Bengaluru have been reported due to increased demand caused by rising summer temperatures.

Residents of OMBR Layout in Banaswadi, for instance, have been struggling to get regular water supply for a month now.

“Earlier, we used to receive water thrice a week,” Boby Joseph, an OMBR Layout resident, said. “It has become erratic for over a month. For 10 days straight, we had zero supply. Sometimes, water is supplied for a short duration and with less pressure.”

Similar complaints are coming from areas like Vidyamanya Nagar, Andrahalli and Kammanahalli. “We are not even sure why the supply was disrupted. Maybe the demand is high. But the public should be informed,” said a resident of Vidyamanya Nagar.

Joseph added that they plan to meet the officials at Cauvery Bhavan (BWSSB headquarters) to understand the situation. “Water is a basic need. Officials should tell us when the supply will be restored. Every time we complain, they give us petty reasons such as the worker is on leave. We do not even know if there is a scarcity,” he said.

Few of the residents suspect that some Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials were working in collusion with private tankers to give them business.

A senior BWSSB official refuted claims of water scarcity, instead pointing to issues like technical snags and power disruptions.

“The problem is only in a few areas in the East and the North parts of Bengaluru. In summer, demand increases, and as a result, the water pressure may go down in areas at the end. However, the issues are being addressed,” said Suresh B, BWSSB Engineer-in-Chief.

He said power disruptions are also making uninterrupted water supply difficult.