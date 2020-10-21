Bengaluru: 1 lakh traffic violations fetches cops Rs 4.4 cr in fines in a week

In a crackdown on erring motorists, city traffic police have registered over one lakh violation cases and collected more than Rs 4.4 crore fine in a week.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda said the special drive was conducted between October 11 and 17. Police observed that city motorists lacking lane discipline are posing a danger to road safety.

Out of the 1,06,907 cases, 54,549 were against riders and co-passengers on the pillion without helmets. Other major violations included signal jumping (12,552) and failure to wear seatbelts (6,127). In all, motorists were booked for 80 different violations, Gowda added.

Police decided to launch the special drive after noticing the increasing number of fatal accidents. On Tuesday, the traffic police joined forces with the transport department to launch a special drive to confiscate licenses of motorists riding without helmets. An officer said seized DLSs will be sent to the concerned officials with the recommendation to cancel them for three months.