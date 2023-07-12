Bengaluru: 10% water samples found contaminated in BBMP's water testing in June

The BBMP’s testing of 592 water samples from public sources in the city in June showed that 10 per cent were contaminated and non-potable.

Though only a couple of outbreaks had been reported with the BBMP in June, data indicates that contamination is more pervasive.

Of the 592 samples, tested across all eight zones, 59 were contaminated. The highest number of tested samples were from the South Zone (349), and proportionately the highest number of non-potable samples (31) were also from the South Zone.

Twelve non-potable samples were reported from the East Zone, five from the West Zone, four each from RR Nagar and Yelahanka zones, and three from Mahadevapura Zone.

The testing is part of the BBMP’s routine monthly surveillance. Of the samples collected, 50 per cent would be from public water sources that the BBMP has identified to be at higher risk of contamination, such as public taps located near drains, says BBMP Chief Health Officer

Dr Balasundar. The other 50 per cent would be from hotels, and RO water supply centres, among others.

Dr Balasundar added that more people may be suffering from health issues from contamination than what’s reported with the BBMP, but data is unavailable as the majority approach private hospitals.

“We get alerts only if a large number of people from the same area are affected. Since private hospitals don’t share all the data with us, we are now trying to develop a better system for data capture,” he said.