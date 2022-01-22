Bengaluru: 19-year-old girl dies in fatal accident on birthday

B'luru: 19-yr-old girl dies in fatal accident on b'day

The birthday celebration outing has turned fatal for a 19-year-old girl who died in a road accident near the Hebbal flyover on Friday morning.

Megashtin, who rode pillion with her 26-year-old male friend Narasinga Perumal on a motorcycle, died when a mini goods vehicle ran over her head. She had just turned 20 on Friday, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) officials said. Perumal, a carpenter, sustained minor injuries.

Megashtin (Mahashri) was pursuing her BBA in the Malleswaram Government College and worked part-time at a nearby showroom. Her father works at a pooja and ayurvedic retail store in Thindlu, North Bengaluru.

“The duo was riding from BEL Circle towards Nagawara and had climbed the Hebbal flyover where they encountered a branch on the road. The rider rode over the branch, lost his balance, and fell to his left. Megashtin fell to the right and was run over by a speeding goods van.  She died on the spot," said Savitha S, DCP (Traffic) North.

The DCP said the van driver was also a 19-year-old who drove his father’s mini goods vehicle. Police arrested the driver and filed a case at the Hebbal police station.

