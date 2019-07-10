Bengaluru: 2 Buildings collapse, 5 dead, 11 injured

Five people including a child were killed while 11 others sustained injuries after two apartment building in Frazer Town tilted causing a collapse of the ground and first floors in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased so far identified have been Narayana, Nirmala, Anushka (3), and Shamhu Kumar. Eleven injured were rushed to the Bowring Hospital. The Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and started with their search operations recovering four bodies and are trying to identify the fifth one which is still trapped in the debris. A security guard and his family along with a few labourers were among the victims including a 3-year-old child, the police said.



The two buildings, one of them which is an under-construction building, located on the 3rd cross on Hutchinson's street in Pulakeshinagar were being built by Sai Builders. Both the buildings were ground plus three floors, the police said. One of the building's construction was complete where eight families were residing, the police added.

According to police, the incident happened around 2.30 am when residents nearby heard heavy cracking sounds like that of an 'earthquake'. "Neighbours thought that it was an earthquake and rushed out of their buildings.

They then got to know that it was two apartment buildings nearby got tilted towards its backside. The police said that initially, the apartment building that was already constructed and eight families were living tilted towards its backside as the soil underneath it caved it causing the ground and first floor to collapse.

The building tilted towards the adjacent second building which was an under-construction apartment complex which also started tilting, the police said. All the families from the first tilted building were rescued and the people from nearby buildings were also evacuated to safe zones by the Fire and Emergency Services.

"The ground floor and the first floor collapsed into the ground as the mud underneath caved in, and the BBMP officials are here to document all building violations," said a senior police officer.

Mayor of Bengaluru Gangambike Mallikarjun visited the tragic site in the morning and told media persons that once the rescue operations end, the entire structure will be razed by the officials of BBMP Technical wing. Officials at BBMP revealed to DH that the area where the construction of the building is underway was a marshy swamp. “The deceased family will be paid Rs 5 lakh compensation from the BBMP and later the same will be recovered from the building owner,” the Mayor briefed.

“According to our officials, the area was a marshy place earlier. As per the primary information the building had a sanctioned plan for only three floors along with a cellar. But the owners had deviated from the BBMP approved plan and added an additional floor and thus triggering the collapse. Also, it was noticed that the foundation work was of poor quality. We will initiate legal action against the building owner and engineer who gave permission for commencement of construction work,” Gangambike told reporters.