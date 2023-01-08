Bengaluru 2040 Summit: Key takeaways give roadmap for city of future

Sustainability, harmonious coexistence and an entrepreneurial spirit that’s wedded to the cultural roots are vital to making Bengaluru a city of the future.

This was the overarching theme of the second edition of the DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit on Saturday.

Some of India’s most influential policymakers, opinion shapers and achievers from different walks of life converged at the prestigious annual event to draw up a blueprint for how Bengaluru should be two decades from now. Here are the big takeaways:

Clean air, seamless mobility, round-the-clock safety surveillance and developing a scientific temper are the key prerequisites for Bengaluru’s future readiness. It has to be a city of citizens, by citizens and for citizens.

Bengaluru will become more livable through planned development, improved traffic and waste management, as well as the development of new towns around it. The city needs course correction if it has to withstand the challenges lying at its doorsteps.

The city’s traffic problem can be solved only by increasing the share of public transport from the present 12 per cent to 75 per cent and inculcating the habit of walking and cycling.

City administration should be decentralised by giving more powers to the mayor and the BBMP.

To be the world’s laboratory, Bengaluru needs to adopt the ‘adjust maadle beda’ (don’t adjust at all) attitude in R&D instead of the cliched ‘swalpa adjust maadi’ (adjust a little).

→We need new public spaces such as stadiums, parks and museums. Existing ones should be functional and accessible to all.

→Bengaluru should aim to be in the top 30 or 40 cities in the world in infrastructure. We should plan for the next 25 years, not five years, with a focus on creating social infrastructure.

→It’s regrettable that a city that produced some of India’s biggest sportspeople now treats its sporting icons as “second-class citizens” and has pathetic facilities for budding athletes. The system should change before we get fed up.

→Bengaluru has several centres of performing arts but needs a museum that befits its status as the melting pot of cultures. Citizens should be active participants in its cultural ecosystem.

→Theatre and art should be taught in schools. Young artistes should be persistent if they want to make it big in the world of entertainment. Bengaluru needs a state-of-the-art centre for performing arts and single-window clearance for art projects.

→Bengaluru’s pre-eminence as a start-up hub is due to its enthusiastic, accommodating and adaptive people. Entrepreneurship needs to be ingrained from the beginning.