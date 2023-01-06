Bengaluru: 23-year-old labourer dies in police custody  

A 23-year-old labourer accused of preparing for a dacoity, who was arrested by the Cottonpet police to serve a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW), died in police custody on Thursday.

Vinod R, a resident of Jolly Mohalla, had failed to attend court hearings after being released on bail, leading to the issuance of an NBW against him by the court.

The police had been searching for him for over two years. On Wednesday, the police discovered that Vinod was at home and arrested him around 3.30 pm.

He was detained at the station along with another man who was accused of murder and attempt to murder. The two had dinner around 10.30 pm and went to sleep at the station.

Around 3.45 am on Thursday, the station house officer (SHO) checked on the accused men as a routine practice and found that Vinod was not responding. The police took him to Victoria Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), stated that they have initiated a case of custodial death and will follow the procedures outlined by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines before handing the case over to the CID.