Bengaluru: 25 Africans arrested for 'immoral activities' in police crackdown

In a late-night crackdown on Saturday, Bengaluru police picked up 25 Africans for indulging in "immoral activities" such as drug peddling and prostitution.
The surprise raids were carried out on high streets such as MG Road, Brigade Road and Church Street. On most nights, African women are seen standing on pavements in the Central Business District (CBD), soliciting customers.
R Srinivas Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said a 60-member police team carried out the special raid after receiving a tip-off, and arrested 26 people for the consumption of drugs and public nuisance. Barring one, all were African expats, including 17 women, he added.
Six of the arrested suspects have been booked for offences listed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while one woman faces the charge of assaulting a police officer under IPC Section 353, he told DH. At least two foreigners were apprehended for overstaying their visas, he added.
The cases have been filed at the Cubbon Park police station and further investigations are going on, he said.
