Bengaluru: 25-year-old falls from 5th floor after partying with friend

A 25-year-old man died after reportedly slipping from the fifth floor of a building in Teachers Colony in the early hours of Thursday.

Gowtham, of Laggere, was partying in the fifth-floor house of his friend Pradeep, whose marriage had been fixed.

Pradeep, a native of Andhra Pradesh, lives with his partner Bindu and their marriage is scheduled for March 9. Bindu was friends with Gowtham, too. The trio shopped for wedding essentials during the day and decided to have a bachelor party at Pradeep's house at night.

According to Pradeep and Bindu, they fell asleep after partying but Gowtham was awake.

Sometime between 1.15 am to 1.30 am, the building owner heard a loud thud and rushed out. He found see Gowtham lying in a pool of blood. The building owner called Pradeep and they took Gowtham to a hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Based on a complaint filed by Gowtham's brother Hemanth, Madiwala police have taken up a case of unnatural death.