Bengaluru: 26,000 saplings to be planted in lieu of trees axed for suburban train project

The BBMP has invited tenders for planting 26,340 saplings under compensatory afforestation for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project's Corridor 2 (Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara).

The afforestation is estimated to cost Rs 8.18 crore and will be carried out in the BBMP's Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli and South zones. The saplings have to be planted in 2023-24 and maintained for five years until 2028-29, according to the tender notice.

The project is being carried out by K-RIDE.

The BBMP has also invited bids for planting 5,620 saplings as compensatory afforestation for the widening of Gunjur-Belathur Road, which K-RIDE has undertaken. The estimated cost is Rs 1.74 crore.

Separately, the BBMP has invited tenders for planting 7,950 saplings at a cost of Rs 2.47 crore under compensatory afforestation for the Yeshwantpur-Channasandra railway doubling project.