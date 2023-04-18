B'luru: 28-month-old boy drowns in pit dug by BWSSB

Bengaluru: 28-month-old boy drowns in pit dug by BWSSB

A senior BWSSB official said that the civic body is planning to file a criminal complaint against the contractor

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 18 2023, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 13:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 28-month-old boy drowned after falling into a water-filled pit dug up by BWSSB in Doddagollarahatti of Magadi Road on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Karthik, a resident of Pipeline Road in Doddagollarahatti. Citing preliminary investigation, police said that the incident happened between 10.30 am and 11 am.

The boy’s father, Hanuman, a painter by profession, has filed a complaint with Byadarahalli police, stating that a BWSSB engineer and the contractor were responsible for Karthik's death.

Hanuman left home around 9.30 am to get his salary from his employer. His wife Hamsa called him over the phone around 10.30 am and informed him that their only son, Karthik, was playing outside the house and she was busy with house chores. Karthik went out of the compound and fell into the pit dug by the BWSSB in front of their house.

Also Read | Man injured in gas cylinder explosion in Kodigehalli

Hanuman rushed back to find Karthik floating in the pit filled with water. Karthik was immediately taken out of the pit but he had died by then.

Hanuman told police that BWSSB had dug the pit for pipeline work in front of his house a month ago. The pit was filled with water. BWSSB officials or the contractor didn’t take any safety measures such as placing barricades around it or building a temporary side wall so that no one could fall into it. He alleged that because of the officials' negligence, his son drowned.

Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (West), said that a case under IPC Section 304 A for causing death due to negligence was registered by Byadarahalli police station and further investigation is on. Hanuman stays in the rented house in Pipeline Road for the last eight months. His wife Hamsa is eight months pregnant.

A senior BWSSB official said that the civic body is planning to file a criminal complaint against the contractor. "Pipeline laying work was in progress at the said site. We are looking into the matter and planning to file a criminal complaint against the contractor on charges of negligence," a senior BWSSB official told DH.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
BWSSB
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR's next movie, starts filming

Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR's next movie, starts filming

Namibian male cheetah 'Oban' runs off again, spotted

Namibian male cheetah 'Oban' runs off again, spotted

Rise in cardiovascular risk factors more in poor

Rise in cardiovascular risk factors more in poor

Kerala's 'Mangrove Man' fighting to save sinking shores

Kerala's 'Mangrove Man' fighting to save sinking shores

BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service

BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service

SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20

SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

 