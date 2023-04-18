Bengaluru: 28-month-old boy drowns in pit dug by BWSSB

A 28-month-old boy drowned after falling into a water-filled pit dug up by BWSSB in Doddagollarahatti of Magadi Road on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Karthik, a resident of Pipeline Road in Doddagollarahatti. Citing preliminary investigation, police said that the incident happened between 10.30 am and 11 am.

The boy’s father, Hanuman, a painter by profession, has filed a complaint with Byadarahalli police, stating that a BWSSB engineer and the contractor were responsible for Karthik's death.

Hanuman left home around 9.30 am to get his salary from his employer. His wife Hamsa called him over the phone around 10.30 am and informed him that their only son, Karthik, was playing outside the house and she was busy with house chores. Karthik went out of the compound and fell into the pit dug by the BWSSB in front of their house.

Hanuman rushed back to find Karthik floating in the pit filled with water. Karthik was immediately taken out of the pit but he had died by then.

Hanuman told police that BWSSB had dug the pit for pipeline work in front of his house a month ago. The pit was filled with water. BWSSB officials or the contractor didn’t take any safety measures such as placing barricades around it or building a temporary side wall so that no one could fall into it. He alleged that because of the officials' negligence, his son drowned.

Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (West), said that a case under IPC Section 304 A for causing death due to negligence was registered by Byadarahalli police station and further investigation is on. Hanuman stays in the rented house in Pipeline Road for the last eight months. His wife Hamsa is eight months pregnant.

A senior BWSSB official said that the civic body is planning to file a criminal complaint against the contractor. "Pipeline laying work was in progress at the said site. We are looking into the matter and planning to file a criminal complaint against the contractor on charges of negligence," a senior BWSSB official told DH.