Bengaluru: 28-year-old man killed, four injured in elevator collapse

One person died and four persons sustained injuries after an elevator collapsed from the fourth floor of a commercial building in Peenya Industrial Area on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the Akna Medical Private Limited warehouse in Peenya Industrial Area 4th Phase between 11.30 am and noon.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh (28), a resident of Chamundeshwari Nagar in Laggere.

The injured persons are identified as Nischith, 27, of IP Nagar in Laggere; Pradeep, 33, of Ningayya Layout in Hegganahalli; Punith, 22, of Mastayya Layout in Doddabidarakallu; and Anmol, 25, of Nelagadaranahalli Main Road in Shivapura and a native of Bihar.

Rajagopalnagar police learnt about the incident after a private hospital sent them a medico-legal case (MLC) report about the death of Ramesh and the four injured persons in the afternoon.

Police sent a team to the hospital while another group was sent to the building where the incident happened. The injured sustained fractures to their hands and legs and are undergoing treatment.

Akna Medical Pvt Ltd is located in a four-storey building and has an elevator which is regularly used by staff and to transport stock. The incident happened when they were carrying the stock to the fourth floor, according to the injured persons. The wire rope of the elevator snapped and the elevator car fell from the fourth floor to the ground floor.

“We have taken up a case against the persons concerned under the IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence),” a senior officer said. The post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday.