Bengaluru is 'Fastest Mover' mega city

Bengaluru 28th cleanest among 10 lakh-plus cities, is Fastest Mover Megacity

The city moved from the 37th to the 28th position in the latest Swachh Survekshan rankings

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 21 2021, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 03:57 ist
Bengaluru had introduced several programmes to improve its performance at the national level. Credit: DH Photo

Jumping up nine places on the list of India’s 48 cleanest cities with more than a million population, Bengaluru on Saturday bagged the ‘fastest-mover megacity’ award. 

The city moved from the 37th to the 28th position in the latest Swachh Survekshan rankings to get the coveted award presented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Eight other municipal corporations in the state have also bagged awards under various categories. 

Bengaluru had introduced several programmes to improve its performance at the national level. The city last year secured 2,656.82 out of 6,000 points, while this year it received 3,585.56 points. But in the overall ranking that includes the performance of 4,320 cities, the civic body slipped by 89 points to the 303rd rank from last year’s 214th rank. 

BBMP officials asserted that the comparison can be fair only if it is made with cities of similar populations. “The infrastructure and programmes differ for larger cities. Smaller cities can’t be compared with Bengaluru,” the BBMP’s Special Commissioner (SWM) Dr Harish Kumar said. 

Interestingly, the BBMP did not score a single point under the garbage-free city ratings. 

“We have received the Fastest Mover Megacity award in recognition of our long-term initiatives. We have been successful in initiating a number of measures in all the fields of solid waste management. Be it civic workers’ safety or waste segregation at source, we have come out with initiatives to improve our performance,” Kumar said. 

He agreed that they need to work on improving citizen feedback scores. “That is one of our weak areas and we will make sure we score better next time,” he said. 

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

clean city
Bengaluru
BBMP
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

 