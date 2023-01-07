Bengaluru: 4 year-old girl succumbs to burns

A four-year-old girl who had sustained burns after accidentally falling into a bucket filled with hot water succumbed to her injuries. Gulnaz, from Hosapalya village near Kengeri, had fallen into the bucket on December 30. She died on Wednesday.
Gulnaz was the only daughter of Fayaz Pasha and Dakshayani, both natives of Rangasamudra village in Mysuru district.
Pasha is working as a bar bender in the city and is settled in Hosapalya.
The Kumbalgodu police registered a case of unnatural death based on the complaint filed by Pasha. The body was handed over to her family after post-mortem.
