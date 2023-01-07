Bengaluru: 4 year-old girl succumbs to burns

Bengaluru: 4 year-old girl succumbs to burns

Gulnaz was the only daughter of Fayaz Pasha and Dakshayani, both natives of Rangasamudra village in Mysuru district

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2023, 03:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 05:14 ist

A four-year-old girl who had sustained burns after accidentally falling into a bucket filled with hot water succumbed to her injuries. Gulnaz, from Hosapalya village near Kengeri, had fallen into the bucket on December 30. She died on Wednesday. 

Gulnaz was the only daughter of Fayaz Pasha and Dakshayani, both natives of Rangasamudra village in Mysuru district.

Pasha is working as a bar bender in the city and is settled in Hosapalya.

The Kumbalgodu police registered a case of unnatural death based on the complaint filed by Pasha. The body was handed over to her family after post-mortem.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Buzz words don’t move science forward

Buzz words don’t move science forward

K'taka polls: JD(S) bracing for make-or-break election

K'taka polls: JD(S) bracing for make-or-break election

Walking in jallikattu heartland

Walking in jallikattu heartland

Bathrooms as relaxing zones

Bathrooms as relaxing zones

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

 