Bengaluru: 50% discount on traffic fines likely to be extended by 2 weeks: Legal authority

Considering requests from citizens as well as the police, the 50% concession on payment of traffic offence penalties (e-challans) will likely be extended, Justice B Veerappa, Executive Chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), said on Monday.

Justice Veerappa said that the offer might be extended by two weeks and that a decision would be taken at a meeting on Tuesday. He was speaking to reporters on the cases settled in the recent Lok Adalat.

According to Justice Veerappa, about 40% of traffic cases were resolved till February 11, 2023, due to the 50% concession. A total of 52,11,424 traffic challan petty cases were disposed of as pre-litigation cases across the state and more than Rs 152 crore in fines was collected, he added.

“It is a historic achievement for KSLSA and a huge amount has been collected by the exchequer. It has also created traffic awareness among the public. Those who were unaware of the consequence of traffic violations have become vigilant and this will ensure that the public follows traffic rules in future,” Justice Veerappa said.

He added that the state government was unwilling to offer the concession and had cited objections flagged by the Finance Department, but it finally passed an order due to the KSLSA’s intervention.

In the Lok Adalat on February 11, a total of 1,87,171 pending cases and 62,26,437 pre-litigation cases were disposed of and Rs 1,404 crore compensation amount was settled. These cases include 4.14 lakh revenue cases, 14,273 pending bank cases, and 2,724 partition suits, Justice Veerappa said.