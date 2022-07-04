Bengaluru: 620 transformers shifted from footpaths, Bescom tells HC

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) on Monday informed the High Court that so far 620 transformers have been shifted from the footpaths in the city.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe has directed the agency to submit a further status report on the next date of hearing.

The counsel for Bescom said that out of 2,587 Distribution Transformer Centres (DTCs) identified for shifting/conversion, 620 have been shifted. The advocate also submitted that another 862 DTCs will be shifted soon. The bench directed the matter to be listed on September 12, and directed Bescom to submit a further status report.

The bench is hearing a PIL filed by retired Wing Commander G B Athri seeking shifting of transformers from roads/footpaths that pose grave danger to human lives. The petitioner claimed that such transformers also cause human rights violations and sought their removal as well as relocation within a time schedule.