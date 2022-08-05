B'luru: 70-yr-old drowns picking lotus flowers for puja

Bengaluru: 70-year-old man drowns picking lotus flowers for Varamahalakshmi puja

His family began a frantic search for him when he didn't return home till late night

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 04:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 70-year-old man who went to pick lotus flowers for Varamahalakshmi puja drowned in a lake in Konaghatta village near Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural limits on Thursday evening.  

Preliminary investigations revealed that Krishnappa, a farmer residing in Konaghatta, had left home in the afternoon to pick lotus flowers, used in the festivities. His family began a frantic search for him when he didn't return home till late night.

A passerby informed the family that Krishnappa was seen walking towards the lake around 4 pm. They rushed to the spot only to find Krishnappa's footwear and clothes on the banks of the lake. Efforts to trace him at night went in vain. 

The next morning, local swimmers found Krishnappa’s body well past noon. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. A case of unnatural death is registered, and further investigation is on. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

 