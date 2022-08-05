Bengaluru: 70-year-old man drowns picking lotus flowers for Varamahalakshmi puja

A 70-year-old man who went to pick lotus flowers for Varamahalakshmi puja drowned in a lake in Konaghatta village near Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural limits on Thursday evening.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Krishnappa, a farmer residing in Konaghatta, had left home in the afternoon to pick lotus flowers, used in the festivities. His family began a frantic search for him when he didn't return home till late night.

A passerby informed the family that Krishnappa was seen walking towards the lake around 4 pm. They rushed to the spot only to find Krishnappa's footwear and clothes on the banks of the lake. Efforts to trace him at night went in vain.

The next morning, local swimmers found Krishnappa’s body well past noon. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. A case of unnatural death is registered, and further investigation is on.