Bengaluru: 72 seized vehicles gutted in fire at police station

Among the vehicles lost in the fire were 50 two-wheelers, 12 auto-rickshaws, eight cars and two SUVs.

  Apr 14 2023
  updated: Apr 14 2023

Seventy-two vehicles that police recovered in various cases had been gutted in a fire that broke out on the premises of Avalahalli police station on Thursday afternoon.

Among the vehicles lost in the fire were 50 two-wheelers, 12 auto-rickshaws, eight cars and two SUVs. Senior officials collected details about the mishap.

The fire broke out in the eucalyptus grove behind the police station around 12.40 pm and spread to the building within a couple of minutes. Around 20 policemen who were at the station called the Fire and Emergency Services.

Police suspect that someone passing by must have thrown an unextinguished cigarette or beedi that set off the fire among the dried grass. They took up a fire accident case and have launched an investigation.

