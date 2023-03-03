Bengaluru: 8-month-old foetus run over after falling from garbage truck

An eight-month-old foetus was run over by vehicles in northern Bengaluru's Kempapura, near Hebbal, recently. The foetus was stuffed in a plastic bag and thrown into a garbage dump or truck.

As the truck moved, the bag fell from it and the foetus was crushed by vehicles. It was so badly mutilated that doctors couldn't figure out if it was male or female.

The horror unfolded at 8th 'A' Cross, Pampa Extension, around 1.30 pm on February 28.

Passersby were horrified to find the dismembered remains of what they thought was a newborn in the plastic bag crushed by moving vehicles. They called the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Devaraj and constable Ulavesh Eshwara Kanakagowdar rushed to the spot in a Hoysala patrol car.

The police couldn't determine its gender because the genitals were mutilated beyond recognition.

A search for the parents also drew a blank. The police and passersby thought it was a newborn baby.

Police took it to doctors who were of the opinion that it looked like a foetus aged seven to eight months.

Amruthahalli police have registered a case under IPC Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of the body). They believed that the foetus was disposed of by its parents.

A senior police officer said that they were trying to trace the parents. But their efforts are hampered by the lack of CCTV cameras in garbage dumps located nearby.

"If the plastic bag had not fallen from the garbage truck, the incident may well have gone unreported. And if members of the public hadn't seen human remains in the plastic bag, we wouldn't have known," the officer added.