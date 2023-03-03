Foetus run over after falling from garbage truck

Bengaluru: 8-month-old foetus run over after falling from garbage truck

As the truck moved, the bag fell from it and the foetus was crushed by vehicles

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 03 2023, 02:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 04:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An eight-month-old foetus was run over by vehicles in northern Bengaluru's Kempapura, near Hebbal, recently. The foetus was stuffed in a plastic bag and thrown into a garbage dump or truck.

As the truck moved, the bag fell from it and the foetus was crushed by vehicles. It was so badly mutilated that doctors couldn't figure out if it was male or female.

The horror unfolded at 8th 'A' Cross, Pampa Extension, around 1.30 pm on February 28.

Passersby were horrified to find the dismembered remains of what they thought was a newborn in the plastic bag crushed by moving vehicles. They called the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Devaraj and constable Ulavesh Eshwara Kanakagowdar rushed to the spot in a Hoysala patrol car.

The police couldn't determine its gender because the genitals were mutilated beyond recognition.

A search for the parents also drew a blank. The police and passersby thought it was a newborn baby.

Police took it to doctors who were of the opinion that it looked like a foetus aged seven to eight months. 

Amruthahalli police have registered a case under IPC Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of the body). They believed that the foetus was disposed of by its parents.

A senior police officer said that they were trying to trace the parents. But their efforts are hampered by the lack of CCTV cameras in garbage dumps located nearby.

"If the plastic bag had not fallen from the garbage truck, the incident may well have gone unreported. And if members of the public hadn't seen human remains in the plastic bag, we wouldn't have known," the officer added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

What's Brewing

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

 