Bengaluru a global city, we'll ensure credible criminal probes: New top cop

C H Pratap Reddy, the new Bengaluru top cop, has promised responsive policing and credible criminal investigation, and vowed to crack down on rowdyism, drug menace and overstaying foreigners.

In an interview with DH on Tuesday, he spoke about his plans to make Bengaluru safer. Edited excerpts:

As the new city police chief, what is a top priority for you?

Bengaluru is a global city. Any law and order issues or crimes (here) will gain wide attention. We are going to ensure the most responsive policing and credible investigation (of crimes). All the officers will be working towards it. Every investigation will be a professional investigation.

Which crimes will be the focus of the police in the coming days?

All crimes will be given equal importance, especially rowdyism, illegal partners, overstaying foreigners, drug menace and gambling houses. We will also monitor anti-social elements who are out on bail. If police officers and other staff show dereliction of duty or take part in illegal activities, serious action will be taken against them.

Traffic is one of the major problems in the city. Is there any specific plan to address it?

In the last two years, there was not much traffic due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the work-from-home culture. Now that the pandemic is over, we are back to the old Bengaluru. We are seeing an increase in traffic density. Many guidelines and investments have been done to ease traffic. They will be taken forward. We will plan more guidelines to ease traffic.

What do you say about rising cybercrimes? You are a tech graduate and have experience in dealing with cybercrimes.

I do have some experience in cybercrimes. The city police have already introduced the Cybercrime Incident Report (CIR) system, which is being followed across the country. Most cybercrimes, I can say 90% of them, are financial frauds. Depending on how quickly people report the fraud to the CIR, we will freeze bank accounts and get the money back.

There are allegations that the staff in the city intelligence and the special branch have health issues and are not active or uninterested in work. Some are posted as a punishment. Most of them don't even go to the field or come to the office. What intelligence can be expected from such officers?

I will look into the allegations. We will extract work from each and every policeman working in the Bengaluru city police force, no matter where they are posted.

Despite clear instructions, traffic policemen continue to harass vehicle users. They gather in groups and stop vehicles randomly.

We want to introduce a contactless method to fine traffic violators and have procured Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. The men on the field must be stopping vehicles that have already violated rules. If that's not the case, instructions will be given to senior traffic officers to look into the issue.

Your views on the demand to extend the nightlife.

I don't have any comments on that at this moment.